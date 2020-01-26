Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report $8.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.97 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $7.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year sales of $29.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $29.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.24 billion to $31.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.24. 2,672,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

