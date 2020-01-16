Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT Raised to $250.00 at UBS Group

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.74. 72,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $158.16 and a twelve month high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?