Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

NYSE RTN opened at $223.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.45. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.56.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

