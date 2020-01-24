Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.79

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.53. Reading International shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 23,414 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reading International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Reading International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Reading International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

