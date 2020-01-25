Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) Insider John Wardman Purchases 2,549,202 Shares

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider John Wardman purchased 2,549,202 shares of Real Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,377.66 ($50,622.45).

John Wardman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, John Wardman 450,798 shares of Real Energy stock.

Shares of RLE stock opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a one year high of A$0.15 ($0.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

Real Energy Company Profile

Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.

