Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 55.39 ($0.73) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

