Real Matters (REA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Real Matters (TSE:REA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$141.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

