Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.13

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.13 and last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 196059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

