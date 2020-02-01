Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.90. 544,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,684. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 139.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.15.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

