Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REAL. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Shares of REAL opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio