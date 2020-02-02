Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

