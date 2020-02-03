RealNetworks (RNWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.39 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

