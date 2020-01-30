RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.58 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $314,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

