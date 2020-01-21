Realty Income Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

O stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a PE ratio of 59.19. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Realty Income by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,483,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,789 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread