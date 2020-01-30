Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.29-3.34 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. 2,513,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,804. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

