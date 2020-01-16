Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of O traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 459,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

