Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.36. 19,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,682. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $224.02. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,080 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

