RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. 239,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,268. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.79. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

