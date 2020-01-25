RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and traded as high as $16.26. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 209,014 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

