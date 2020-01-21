Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,651.18 ($87.49).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,109 ($80.36) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,104 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,167.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

