Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6,116.76

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6,116.76 and traded as low as $6,055.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $6,130.00, with a volume of 1,000,723 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,633.53 ($87.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,160.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

