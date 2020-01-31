Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Recon Technology an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCON. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ RCON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,483. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

