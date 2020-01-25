Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of RCON stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

