Recordati SpA Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Recordati in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Recordati has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

