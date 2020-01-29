Red 5 (ASX:RED) Shares Down 3.1%

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.22), approximately 3,951,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.28. The company has a market cap of $410.88 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

About Red 5 (ASX:RED)

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

