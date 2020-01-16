Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Shares Up 45%

Shares of Red Moon Resources Inc (CVE:RMK) rose 45% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 10,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 922 claims in the Bay St.

