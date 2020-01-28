Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 663.0% in January

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 663.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

