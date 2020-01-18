Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $304,000.

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 147,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

