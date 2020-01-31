Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $24.98 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,495.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

