Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RRR opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,495.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

