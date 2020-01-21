Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s heavy reliance on debt funding and high operating expenses remains a concern. Also, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind. For 2020, estimates have have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding the company’s growth potential. However, Red Rock Resorts’ Las Vegas operation has been a key growth driver over the past few quarters. It also banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. The company is already witnessing double-digit revenue growth at the property segment and is very much optimistic about its performance in the future.”

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $16,716,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com