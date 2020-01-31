Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), 1,746,176 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection