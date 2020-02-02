Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Red Violet stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.03. Red Violet has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Violet by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 222.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Violet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.