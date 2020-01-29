Redburn Partners Downgrades Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Sell

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCMLY. ValuEngine upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lafargeholcim stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Lafargeholcim has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

