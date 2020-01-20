Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several research firms recently commented on RDFN. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $3,307,730 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 850,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

