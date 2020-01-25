Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 968,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.45. Redfin has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $3,307,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

