Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.45. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,130. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 704,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 491,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

