Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.55) target price (up from GBX 820 ($10.79)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 819.82 ($10.78).

Shares of RDW stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 822 ($10.81). The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 809 ($10.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

In other Redrow news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

