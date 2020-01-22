Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,542. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after buying an additional 205,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

