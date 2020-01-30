Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.59

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 1037000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?