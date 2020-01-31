Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reebonz stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Reebonz at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBZ stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Reebonz has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

