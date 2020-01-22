Reece (ASX:REH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.95

Shares of Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$11.95 ($8.48) and last traded at A$11.80 ($8.37), with a volume of 121082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.80 ($8.37).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$10.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Reece (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

