Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Reeds has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reeds will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.