Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16, 514,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 328,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REED. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.

In other news, insider Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $168,960.00. Also, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,980,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,959.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Reed’s by 2,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000.

Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

