Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.87. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection