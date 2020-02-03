Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.65-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.78.

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 259,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

