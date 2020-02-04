Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. Regal Beloit also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-6.05 EPS.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.45. 259,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,516. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

