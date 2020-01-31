Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Receives $68.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of REG opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,308,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

