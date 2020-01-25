Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.11.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.28. 1,103,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,804. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.69 and a 200 day moving average of $324.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

