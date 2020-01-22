Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 2,394 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel